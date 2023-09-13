South Korean and Polish leaders visit airbase in eastern Poland and discuss defense and energy ties

MINSK MAZOWIECKI, Poland (AP) — South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is in Poland for talks on regional security amid war in neighboring Ukraine, and also to discuss military and nuclear energy cooperation, as the two countries continue to strengthen their ties. Han and his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, visited an airbase in eastern Poland on Wednesday and saw Korean FA-50 fighter jets that Poland recently bought along with other military equipment. Han was later to travel to the southern spa town of Krynica-Zdroj to meet the presidents of Poland and Lithuania, and to attend a three-day regional economic forum. Poland and South Korea share views on security in the face of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

