Rebels kill 3 Indian soldiers and police officer in separate gunfights in Indian-controlled Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian officials say three soldiers and a police officer were killed in separate gunfights with rebels over the past two days in the mountainous Indian-controlled Kashmir. Indian government forces launched a joint operation against the militants late on Tuesday in the Kokernag area of Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Officials did not comment on any militant casualties. Nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan each administer a part of Kashmir while claiming the territory in its entirety. Rebel groups have been fighting since 1989 for Kashmir’s independence or merger with neighboring Pakistan. New Delhi insists the Kashmir militancy is sponsored by Pakistan. Islamabad denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle.

