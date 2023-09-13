Police officers arrested after van prisoner was paralyzed seek program to have charges erased

Five former Connecticut police officers arrested for allegedly mistreating a prisoner after he was paralyzed in the back of a police van have applied for a probation program that could lead to the charges being erased. The former New Haven officers are charged with misdemeanor cruelty and reckless endangerment for the way they treated Richard “Randy” Cox. Cox was paralyzed last year when a police van he was riding in braked hard to avoid a collision. The van had no seat belts and Cox’s hands were cuffed behind his back. The former officers applied Wednesday for accelerated rehabilitation. Cox’s supporters are opposing the applications.

