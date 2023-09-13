Paintings on pesos illustrate Argentina’s currency and inflation woes

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The rapid depreciation of the Argentine currency and one of the world’s highest inflation rates has made it difficult for Argentines to make ends meet. The peso has depreciated around 60% compared to the U.S. dollar over the past year. As Argentines react with dismay and anger, artists are seeking to show the economic damage the best way they know how, with art. As they express themselves, the artwork increases the value of the increasingly worthless bills they use as material.

