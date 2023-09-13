Milwaukee bar patrons who took up `Jets Lose, You Win’ offer had to pay after Jets’ surprise win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hundreds of Milwaukee bar patrons who hoped to score free drinks through its offer to pay their tabs whenever the New York Jets, and former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, lose had to pay up after the Jets got an overtime win despite an injury that took Rodgers out of the game. During Monday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Jets, many fans at Jack’s American Pub cheered when the injured Rodgers left in the first quarter, only to have their free drink hopes dashed by the Jets’ 22-16 overtime win. Bar manager Olivia Fallon tells WDJT-TV about 350 patrons took up its “Jets Lose, You Win” deal offer Monday night. The bar’s owner says the establishment still wants to do a promotion related to the Jets, but hasn’t determined what that will be.

