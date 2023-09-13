Man already charged in killing has also been indicted in a Lyft driver’s slaying

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is facing a possible death sentence after being charged with the January slaying of a Lyft driver. Authorities announced Wednesday that Mathew Flores has been indicted on first-degree murder charges for the Jan. 30 killing of 74-year-old Gary Levin. Flores was already a suspect in another Florida killing when he had a friend summon him a Lyft ride in Palm Beach County. Police say Levin drove Flores to the Lake Okeechobee area. They say Flores shot Levin inside the car and then dumped his body in the woods. He then drove Levin’s car to North Carolina, where he was arrest three days later after a high-speed chase. His attorney declined comment.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.