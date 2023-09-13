Jury awards $100,000 to Kentucky couple denied marriage license by ex-County Clerk Kim Davis

A federal jury has awarded $100,000 to a Kentucky couple who sued former county clerk Kim Davis over her refusal to issue licenses to same-sex couples. Davis drew international attention when she was jailed in 2015 over her refusal based on religious beliefs. On Wednesday, a jury in Ashland, Kentucky, awarded David Ermold and David Moore each $50,000. A second couple who sued were awarded no damages. Davis was jailed for five days in 2015 for refusing to issue licenses. She was released after her staff issued the licenses on her behalf but removed her name from the form.

