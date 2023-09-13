‘Invisible Beauty’ offers a unique take on fashion through eyes of trailblazer Bethann Hardison

NEW YORK (AP) — A new documentary out Friday, “Invisible Beauty,” offers a unique take on the fashion industry through the life and work of trailblazer Bethann Hardison. The former model, model agency owner and activist at large co-wrote and co-directs the film with Frédéric Tcheng. Hardison was among the Black models who walked for American designers during the epic “Battle of Versailles” show in France 50 years ago this year. She later founded the Black Girls’ Coalition that lent voice to working models of color. She kept the heat on in the 1990s when the industry began backsliding on diversity. She put her foot to the pedal again in 2013 when she created the Diversity Coalition. Tcheng made his mark with fashion films that include “Halston” and “Dior and I.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.