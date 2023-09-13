In disaster-hit central Greece, officials face investigation over claims flood defenses were delayed

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A senior prosecutor in Greece has ordered an investigation into allegations that officials in the disaster-hit central area of the country failed to complete flood defense projects on time. Extensive flooding across central Greece from a powerful storm last week killed 15 people and has caused widespread damage to property, farms and infrastructure. The probe is focused on delays in publicly funded flood-prevention projects, with potential offenses including breach of duty and manslaughter due to breach of duty. The European Union on Tuesday promised emergency aid worth 2.25 billion euros ($2.42 billion) provided from unclaimed funds.

