Haitian officials meet in Dominican Republic to prevent border closings over canal dispute

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Haiti’s government says it has met with Dominican officials in the Dominican Republic to talk about a threat by that country’s president to close all borders in response to a row over the construction of a supposed canal. Haiti’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday both sides were seeking a solution to squabbles over the use of the Massacre River that runs along the border both countries share on Hispaniola. Dominican officials have not commented on the meeting. Dominican President Luis Abinader announced earlier he had suspended issuing visas to Haitians and threatened to shut down land, air and sea traffic if the conflict over the canal wasn’t resolved before Thursday.

