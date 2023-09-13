Former NYC buildings commissioner surrenders in bribery case

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say New York City’s former top building-safety official took cash, New York Mets tickets, a discount on a luxury apartment and other bribes from a real estate developer, a restaurateur and others. Former Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich is accused of repaying them with favors including access to Mayor Eric Adams. Ulrich and six co-defendants are awaiting arraignment Wednesday on bribery, conspiracy and other charges. Defense attorney Sam Braverman says Ulrich intends to plead not guilty. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg says Ulrich used a series of elected and appointed jobs in city government to line his pockets. Adams hasn’t been accused of any wrongdoing.

