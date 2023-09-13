Former Czech Premier Andrej Babis loses case on collaborating with communist-era secret police

PRAGUE (AP) — Slovakia’s Supreme Court has upheld a previous ruling that dismissed a lawsuit by former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis against allegations that he collaborated with Czechoslovakia’s communist-era secret police. Babis has informed the local Czech CTK news agency about the verdict. The Slovak-born Babis was suing Slovakia’s Institute of the Nation’s Memory, which holds parts of his secret police files following the division of Czechoslovakia into the Czech Republic and Slovakia in 1993. Some of the files were destroyed, but the institute said those that still exist contain evidence that Babis was an agent under the code name “Bures” from 1982. Babis has vehemently denied that.

