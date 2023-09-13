Florida Gov. DeSantis recommends against latest COVID booster in ongoing disagreement with FDA, CDC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will recommend most citizens don’t take the latest COVID-19 booster shot. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon Joseph Ladapo held a Zoom call with doctors Wednesday in which Ladapo said the there isn’t enough data to show the potential benefits of the vaccine outweigh potential risks. DeSantis, who’s running for president, and Ladapo’s discussion was streamed live on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. It repeated much of what they said a week ago during a live event in Jacksonville, in which they warned against the vaccine.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.