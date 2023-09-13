Europe’s central bank faces close call on interest rates as threat of recession grows

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is deciding whether to raise interest rates again or not, and analysts are saying it’s a close call. The bank could go for a 10th straight increase on Thursday to fight inflation that’s been plaguing consumers. But there are also worries that the bank may have gone far enough, and that raising rates again could tip the economy into recession later this year by making credit too expensive. Interest rates influence borrowing costs across the economy, including how much it costs to buy a house or invest in growing a business.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.