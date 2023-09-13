Democratic governor seizes commanding fundraising lead over GOP challenger in Kentucky campaign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has seized a commanding fundraising lead over Republican challenger Daniel Cameron in their marquee matchup in Kentucky. Beshear is seeking a second term in a state that otherwise has become a GOP stronghold. Their latest campaign finance reports show Beshear accumulated about $15 million for the November election, while Cameron took in $2.8 million. Heading into the stretch, Beshear had about three times more money in the bank. An influx of spending by Republican groups has helped offset Cameron’s disadvantage. Both sides are pouring money into one of the nation’s most closely watched elections this year.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.