Chief financial prosecutor says investigation into Paris Olympics did not uncover serious corruption

PARIS (AP) — France’s top financial prosecutor says that investigations into the organization of the 2024 Paris Olympics have not revealed any serious corruption or influence peddling. Jean-Francois Bohnert says the potential infractions currently investigated by the the financial prosecutor’s office are “mainly formal.” He says “it’s about favoritism, of illegal interest-taking. … I don’t see any elements that would lead us in the investigation towards the most serious cases of corruption or influence peddling.” French police searched the Paris Olympic organizing committee headquarters in June as part of corruption investigations into contracts linked to the event.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.