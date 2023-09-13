Cambodia’s new Prime Minister Hun Manet heads to close ally China for his first official trip abroad

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s new Prime Minister Hun Manet is heading to Beijing on his first official trip abroad since taking office last month. He is scheduled to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on a three-day trip that demonstrates Cambodia’s warm relations with China, its closest political and economic ally. Cambodia has numerous Chinese-funded projects and infrastructure development in the capital Phnom Penh and elsewhere around the country. Cambodia in turn supports China in regional and international forums.

