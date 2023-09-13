Brazilian Indigenous women use fashion to showcase their claim to rights and the demarcation of land

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Indigenous women in Brazil’s capital Brasilia showcased their creations during a fashion event as part of the Third March of Indigenous Women to claim women’s rights and the demarcation of Indigenous lands. Under a huge white marquee, models adorned with headdresses, necklaces and traditional attire strutted along a catwalk lined with green foliage to the cheers of a couple hundred onlookers, many of whom had with their smartphones out to diffuse the event on social networks. Indigenous women are increasingly center stage on Brazil’s political scene, and even within their communities.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.