As all eyes fixated on Pennsylvania manhunt, a DC murder suspect is at-large and off the radar

WASHINGTON (AP) — While the nation has been transfixed by the two-week manhunt for escaped prisoner Danelo Souza Cavalcante, another fugitive drama has been playing out in the nation’s capital with comparatively minimal attention. Christopher Haynes has been on the run for a week, since escaping from police custody at George Washington University hospital on Sept. 6. Haynes, 30, had been arrested earlier in the day on murder charges. The national media has tracked every development in Cavalcante’s flight and capture Wednesday morning, But Haynes has basically dropped off the map.

