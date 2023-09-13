Arkansas lawmakers advance plan to shield Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ travel, security records

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have voted to restrict the public’s access to records about Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ travel and security. They backed away from a more far-reaching proposal to shield her administration’s records from release. The Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would allow the state to wall off details about the security provided to Sanders and other constitutional officers. The exemption would include who travels on the State Police plane and the cost of individual trips. The bill now heads to the House. Earlier versions of the legislation exempting more records faced growing complaints that they weakened government transparency.

