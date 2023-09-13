30 years after Oslo, Israeli foreign minister rejects international dictates on Palestinian issue

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister has said that Israel would not cave in to foreign dictates on its treatment of the Palestinians. Eli Cohen’s comments came Wednesday in a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the Oslo peace accords. His remarks underscored the deterioration of Mideast peace efforts since the historic interim peace deal. Substantive negotiations have not taken place in years, and Israel is led by a far-right government opposed to Palestinian statehood. The accords were reached during secret talks in Norway.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.