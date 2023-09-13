3 wounded in southern Syria after shots fired at protesters at ruling party’s local headquarters

BEIRUT (AP) — Security guards from the Syrian president’s Baath party have fired shots at protesters trying to raid its local headquarters in southern Syria, wounding at least three people, activists said. The incident Wednesday marked a major escalation in anti-government protests over the past month that have otherwise been calm. In a video shared by media collective Suwayda 24, dozens of protesters could be seen trying to raid a Baath Party office in Sweida city. Some fled as gunshots from the building intensified, while chanting “peaceful protest.” Syria’s economy has been struggling after years of conflict, corruption and mismanagement, and Western-led sanctions.

