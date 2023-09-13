2 men sentenced to life without parole in downtown Pittsburgh drive-by shooting that killed toddler

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two men have been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole in a drive-by shooting in downtown Pittsburgh that left a toddler dead in his car seat. Twenty-five-year-old Markez Anger and 27-year-old Londell Falconer were both sentenced Wednesday in connection with their first-degree murder convictions last June. They were also sentenced to additional terms on other counts. Prosecutors said Falconer was driving as Anger fired more than a dozen shots at another vehicle near PPG Place in May 2022. At least one bullet hit 18-month-old De’Avry Thomas, who was in the back seat. Both defendants maintain their innocence and have vowed to seek new trials.

