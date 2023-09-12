With thousands of child care programs at risk of closing, Democrats press for more money

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in Congress are pushing for a new round of money to keep the nation’s child care industry afloat, saying thousands of providers are at risk of closing when their federal pandemic relief runs out this month. Legislation introduced in both chambers Wednesday would provide $16 billion a year over the next five years, awarded as grants to help programs cover everyday costs. It’s intended to replace $24 billion in relief that was passed in the American Rescue Plan and is scheduled to expire Sept. 30. Without a new lifeline, child care programs serving millions of families are expected to close or increase prices. But without Republican support, the bill faces an uphill battle in Congress.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.