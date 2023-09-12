What’s ahead now that Republicans are opening an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has launched an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden. The decision is the latest sign of the leader yielding to mounting pressure from former President Donald Trump and his allies in what’s shaping up as an election-year clash between Congress and the White House. McCarthy claimed Tuesday that his party’s monthslong investigations have uncovered that the president lied about his knowledge of his family’s business dealings, creating a “culture of corruption.” He appointed the chairmen of the House Judiciary, Oversight and Ways and Means committees to lead the inquiry as the panels have already been working together for months to pursue various investigations into Biden and his family.

