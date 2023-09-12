Skip to Content
Virginia candidate who livestreamed sex videos draws support from women, Democratic leader

By DENISE LAVOIE and MATTHEW BARAKAT
Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democratic Virginia legislative candidate is moving forward with her campaign Tuesday after her race was rattled by the revelation that she and her husband livestreamed themselves having sex. Susanna Gibson was mocked on social media after the livestreams were reported Monday, but is now drawing some support in the high-stakes contest. Gibson is a nurse practitioner with two children. She’s running against a Republican businessman in one of a handful of highly competitive races that could determine the balance of power in the General Assembly. A prominent Democratic state senator and some women voters have come to her defense.

Associated Press

