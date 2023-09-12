Taliban reject Pakistani claims of unlawful structures, indiscriminate firing at key border crossing

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban are rejecting Pakistani government accusations they’re to blame for the closure of a key border crossing. Pakistan closed the vital commercial artery of Torkham last week after guards from the two sides exchanged fire. A Foreign Ministry spokesman in Islamabad accused the Taliban of building unlawful structures and indiscriminate and unprovoked firing. Taliban officials on Tuesday rejected the claims, saying they have a right to defend themselves when attacked and that no illegal activity is taking place. The two countries have been trading blame for months over border and security issues.

