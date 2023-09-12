Sweeping study finds 1,000 cases of sexual abuse in Swiss Catholic Church since mid-20th century

GENEVA (AP) — A sweeping study of sex abuse by priests and others within the Roman Catholic Church in Switzerland has turned up more than 1,000 cases since the mid-20th century. The study published Tuesday involves 510 people accused of misconduct and over 900 victims affected. The report, commissioned by the Swiss Conference of Bishops and led by two University of Zurich historians, offers a rare and deep look at sexual abuse and harassment that has confounded the Catholic Church across the globe in recent decades — upending the lives of many victims and their families, and tarnishing the image of the institution.

