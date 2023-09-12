Rhino kills a zookeeper and seriously injures another at an Austrian zoo

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a rhino at a zoo in Austria has attacked and killed a zookeeper and seriously injured another. The fatal attack happened early Tuesday morning at the Hellbrunn zoo in the western Austrian city of Salzburg. Police said in a statement that during routine work in the rhino enclosure, a 33-year-old animal keeper was attacked by the animal “for reasons that are still unknown,” adding that the woman succumbed to her injuries. While trying to scare the animal away, another keeper, a 34-year-old man, was also attacked by the rhino and seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital. The zoo said it would remain closed on Tuesday.

