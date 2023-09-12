Oklahoma City mayor unveils plan for $900M arena to keep NBA’s Thunder through 2050

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is unveiling a proposal for a new $900 million downtown arena that would keep the NBA’s Thunder in the city through at least 2050 if approved by voters. The plan released Tuesday calls for the continuation of a 1% sales tax for six years, $70 million from an existing sales tax approved by voters in 2019, and a $50 million contribution from the Thunder ownership group. The plan will be presented to the Oklahoma City Council on Sept. 26. A majority of the council would need to approve a call for a Dec. 12 citywide election. If approved, Holt says the Thunder will play in the new arena for at least 25 years.

