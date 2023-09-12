Nobel winner Maria Ressa acquitted of tax evasion though she faces 2 more legal cases

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa has been acquitted of a final tax evasion charge though she still faces two remaining legal cases she believes the former Philippine president used to muzzle her critical reporting. Ressa and her news organization Rappler had faced five tax evasion charges but a court acquitted her of four in January. A different court heard the fifth charge and acquitted her Tuesday. “Facts wins, truth wins, justice wins,” she told reporters outside the courthouse. Ressa and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov were awarded the 2021 Nobel for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression by defying government efforts to shut their news organizations.

