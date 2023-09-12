Judge finds Iowa basketball coach’s son guilty of misdemeanor in fatal crash

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The teenage son of University of Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery was found guilty of failure to yield to a pedestrian who later died from injuries suffered in the crash. A judge on Tuesday found 17-year-old Jonathan McCaffery guilty of the simple misdemeanor in the crash, which injured 45-year-old Corey J. Hite of Cedar Rapids. Hite died about two weeks after the crash. McCaffery will be sentenced Oct. 13. He faces up to a $1,000 fine, a 180-day driver’s license suspension or both. The crash happened May 22 while McCaffery was driving from his high school in Iowa City.

