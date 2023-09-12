Hundreds of Bahrain prisoners suspend hunger strike as crown prince to visit United States
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Hundreds of prisoners have suspended their monthlong hunger strike in Bahrain just ahead of a visit of the island nation’s crown prince to the United States. The strike will pause until Sept. 30 as some prisoners suffered health problems and to see if promised changes by Bahrain’s government at the Jaw Rehabilitation and Reform Center will materialize. That’s according to the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy, an advocacy group. The promised changes include limiting isolation and improving health care, the group says. If not implemented, the strike will resume. The group is linking the decision to Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa’s visit to Washington this week.