Higher investment means Hyundai could get $2.1 billion in aid to make electric cars in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia will give Hyundai Motor Group a projected $2.1 billion in tax breaks and other incentives to build electric cars and batteries in the state. That amount is up by nearly $300 million after Hyundai and battery make LG Energy Solution announced last month that they would raise their own investment at the complex west of Savannah by more than $2 billion. The factory is now projected to hire 8,500 workers, up from the 8,100 announced last year. Georgia and local governments had originally announced $1.8 billion in incentives for Hyundai. Of the additional benefits the company is projected to receive, only $2.75 million represents additional cash from the state.

By JEFF AMY and RUSS BYNUM Associated Press

