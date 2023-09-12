Hawaii health officials warn volcanic smog known as vog has returned during latest eruption

HONOLULU (AP) — Health officials are warning the public about air-quality hazards from the latest eruption of a Hawaii volcano. Kilauea is one of the most active volcanoes in the world. The current eruption isn’t threatening infrastructure. Health officials say the eruption is bringing volcanic smog known as vog to some part of the Big Island. The vog can spread across the island and even waft over to other islands. Vog can give healthy people burning eyes, headaches and sore throats. It can send those with asthma or other respiratory problems to the hospital.

