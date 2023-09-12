Former No. 1 tennis player Simona Halep gets 4-year ban in doping case

LONDON (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been suspended from professional tennis for four years for doping violations. The 31-year-old Romanian had been accused failing a drug test during the 2022 U.S. Open and for irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport. The International Tennis Integrity Agency says Halep “had committed intentional anti-doping rule violations.” Halep had been provisionally suspended since October 2022. The four-year ban will run to Oct. 6, 2026. She can appeal.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.