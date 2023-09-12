Former leaders of Israel’s security services are speaking out against Netanyahu’s policies

HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — They have contended with bloody uprisings, destabilizing wars and even the assassination of a prime minister. But for many of Israel’s top former security chiefs, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government’s policies are the biggest threat yet to the country’s future. In unprecedented opposition, more than 180 former senior officials from the Mossad, the Shin Bet domestic security agency, the military and the police have united. They are banding together against steps they say will shatter Israel’s resilience in the face of mounting threats from the West Bank, Lebanon and Iran. They’re united against the government’s intentions, hoping their widely respected voices will bolster their case.

