For HBCUs, the bands are about much more than the show to the Black community: ‘This is family’
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON (AP) — The famous marching bands at historically Black colleges and universities have been putting on their must-watch shows for decades. They are a treasured hallmark of the Black community, which is eager to embrace them. Dominique Conner i He is one of the drum majors at Texas Southern, He says being a part of something that means so much to the Black community fills the him with pride. He says it gives minorities the chance and opportunity to show their passion, creativity and their culture every week during the sports seasons.