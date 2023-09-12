Farm laborers to receive greater protections under Biden administration proposal
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Immigrant farm workers would receive new protections under a Biden administration proposal to be announced Tuesday. It seeks to strengthen safety requirements on farms and raise transparency around how immigrant workers are brought to the U.S. to combat human trafficking. The proposal would reform the H-2A visa program, under which hundreds of thousands of immigrants, mostly from Mexico, take on seasonal jobs in the U.S. agriculture industry.