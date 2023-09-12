Fans cheer German basketball team’s return home after winning World Cup title

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Fans cheered Germany’s basketball team on its return home after winning the World Cup for the first time. The team went direct from a long-haul flight from the Philippines to an event Tuesday morning at a sponsor’s headquarters in Frankfurt. Tournament MVP Dennis Schröder says he hopes the World Cup win can motivate a new generation of German children to play basketball. The Germans upset the United States in the semifinals and then beat Serbia in the final. The next step for Germany is next year’s Paris Olympics.

