Ex-NFL Media journalist sues league alleging longstanding institutional discrimination

A former NFL Media journalist is accusing the league of refusing to address what he calls longstanding institutional discrimination and says his contract was not renewed because he repeatedly voiced concerns regarding equity and racial injustice. The allegations were made by Jim Trotter in a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit filed in federal court in New York City. Trotter also cited Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula as making racially insensitive comments and says his concerns fell on deaf ears when he raised them with league executives, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The NFL issued a statement disputing Trotter’s allegations.

