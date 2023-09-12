European Union to rush more than $2 billion to disaster-hit Greece, using untapped funds
STRASBOURG, France (AP) — The European Union is promising Greece more than 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) in financial support in the wake of massive summer wildfires and ongoing floods that have caused extensive damage across central Greece. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said 2.25 billion euros could be made available in the short term, with much of the money coming from unclaimed aid funds. She met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Strasbourg, France.