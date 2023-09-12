Dry states taking Mississippi River water isn’t a new idea. But some mayors want to kill it

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Diverting Mississippi River water to states struggling with water scarcity isn’t a new idea. And many experts have always said it’s a long shot that isn’t practical and wouldn’t be remotely cost-effective. But mayors along the river may soon take a first step toward uniting to block such a diversion. They’re expected to vote on whether to support a compact that would make it harder to divert water. Even if the mayors are supportive, a compact would be far off. All 10 states along the river would need to agree in an era of increased political polarization. But fear of water export has ignited political action before.

By MICHAEL PHILLIS and JIM SALTER Associated Press

