Connecticut mayor who regained office after corruption conviction wins another primary

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut mayor who regained his office after serving prison time for corruption has won another Democratic primary, this time defeating a former aide. Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim on Tuesday defeated John Gomes, the city’s former chief administrative officer. Gomes ran for mayor after losing his job last year during a restructuring. Ganim was first elected mayor in 1991. He was in office for 12 years, then was sentenced to prison in 2003 for accepting bribes and kickbacks. He served seven years behind bars, but voters decided to give him his old job back in an election in 2015.

