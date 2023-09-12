Autoworkers strike would test Biden’s ‘most pro-union president in US history’ assertion
By WILL WEISSERT and JOEY CAPPELLETTI
Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The prospect of an auto workers strike could test Joe Biden’s treasured assertion that he’s the most pro-union president in U.S. history. A work stoppage against the Big Three U.S. automakers has the potential to reshape the political landscape in the battleground state of Michigan. It could also unleash economic shockwaves that might eventually reverberate nationwide. Biden says he hopes negotiations can lead to a win-win for both sides. According to the United Auto Workers, a strike will occur if tentative contract agreements aren’t reached by just before midnight Thursday. Former President Donald Trump has seized the opening to urge rank-and-file members to break with their union and back his presidential bid.