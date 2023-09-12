At least 10 Malian soldiers killed in latest attack in hard-hit northern region

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Authorities in Mali say at least 10 government soldiers were killed Tuesday during an attack by armed groups, as the country grapples with ongoing deadly violence in the hard-hit region. Col. Souleymane Dembelé, a spokesman for the Malian Armed Forces, said in a statement that 13 soldiers were wounded in the incident while 46 of the attackers were killed. A coalition of former rebels says they were responsible for the attack and that they have “begun operations by taking several positions” in Bourem, a small city in the Gao region where jihadi groups have also been fighting the security forces.

