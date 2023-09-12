A cruise ship with 206 people onboard has run aground in Greenland

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Bahamas-flagged Norwegian cruise ship with 206 passengers and crew has run aground in northwestern Greenland. Authorities said Tuesday, that no one on board was in danger and no damage has been reported. Cmdr. Brian Jensen of the Joint Arctic Command said that a Danish Navy vessel was en route and was expected to reach the cruise ship as soon as Friday. The cruise ship might “get free with their own help when the tide is high” in the meantime. The 343-foot-long, and 60-foot-wide ship ran aground on Monday. It belongs to Ulstein Group in Ulsteinvik southern Norway.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.