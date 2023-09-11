Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates often speak out on hot topics. Only one faces impeachment threat

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who Republicans are threatening to impeach over comments she made on the campaign trail about abortion and redistricting isn’t the first member of the court to offer public opinions about major issues of the day. An Associated Press review of previous campaigns and public statements by Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates reveals that both conservatives and liberals have weighed in on topics that could come before the court, sometimes in strikingly strong language. Despite that record, this is the first time Republicans, who have controlled the state Legislature for a dozen years, have proposed impeaching a justice.

By CHRISTINE FERNANDO and HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press

