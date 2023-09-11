Trial begins over Texas voter laws that sparked 38-day walkout by Democrats in 2021

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A trial is underway over a sweeping Texas voting law that set off a 38-day walkout by Democrats in 2021 and resulted in thousands of rejected mail ballots the following year. Two years ago, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the changes into law as part of a wave of GOP-driven efforts to overhaul voting rules following the 2020 presidential election. The lawsuit was brought by a coalition of voting rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union and the Mexican American Legal Defense Fund. It has not stopped the measures from taking effect, including a ban on 24-hour polling places and drive-thru voting.

