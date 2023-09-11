Teen arrested after a guard shot breaking up a fight outside a New York high school football game

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — Police in central New York say a 16-year-old was arrested for shooting a school security guard who was breaking up a fight outside a high school football game. The security guard was shot in the back of the head Saturday afternoon outside Proctor High School in Utica. He was was hospitalized in critical but stable condition and was expected to make a full recovery. A game with Binghamton High School was in its final moments when the fight broke out in the parking lot outside the stadium. The teen suspect was arrested Sunday on second-degree attempted murder and other charges.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.